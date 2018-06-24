Marseille bid for Giovanni Simeone – Tottenham must act quickly

According to reports from Italian media outlet Calcio Mercato, Marseille have submitted a €40 million (£35 million) offer to sign Fiorentina’s highly rated striker Giovanni Simeone.
The 22-year-old joined La Viola from Genoa in 2017 and has made a strong impression for them. Last season he scored 15 goals and registered five assists in all competitions.
He is a terrific talent and has a bright future. He has shown great attributes required to be a success in the Premier League, and that is why Tottenham have been monitoring his development for a while.
According to Spanish publication AS, Spurs are one of the clubs interested in signing Simeone, who is the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego. Mauricio Pochettino is a huge fan of the player, and wants him at the club in the summer.
However, recent reports suggest that Marseille have made the first move in the race to sign him, and have lodged a mouth watering £35 million offer for his services.
Fiorentina have rejected the bid which leaves Spurs with a chance to lure him away from the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
However, they have to act quickly. Also it remains to be seen whether Daniel Levy would be willing to pay such a hefty transfer fee for a striker who is likely to play second fiddle to Harry Kane.