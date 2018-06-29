Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Marouane Fellaini signs new deal with Manchester United, fans react

29 June, 2018 English Premier League, Manchester United, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester United have agreed on a new deal with their Belgian midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The 30-year-old has signed a two-year extension that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2020. Furthermore, the Red Devils have the option to trigger an extension for another year.

Fellaini was expected to leave Old Trafford upon the expiry of his contract this summer but it seems that he is a key part of Jose Mourinho’s plans.

The Portuguese manager has played a key role in keeping the midfielder at the club.

Fellaini joined the Red Devils from Everton back in 2013 and he has made 156 appearances and scored 20 goals during his time at the club.

The Belgian has had a mixed spell at Old Trafford so far and it will be interesting to see his role at United next season. Mourinho has signed Fred from Shakhtar and the Brazilian is expected to start alongside Pogba and Matic.

Fellaini might have to be content with a backup role once again.

Speaking to the media after signing his deal, Fellaini said:  “I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve. I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead.”

Here is how the fans reacted to the news.

