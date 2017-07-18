Marko Arnautovic set to join West Ham for club record fee

West Ham have been trying to sign the Austrian forward Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City and it seems that the deal is close to being finalised.
According to London Evening Standard, the Stoke City forward will join the Hammers within the next 48 hours for a club record fee.
As per the report, both clubs have agreed a £23 million deal for the 28-year-old Austrian international. Also, Arnautovic has already agreed to personal terms with the Londoners.
Arnautovic has been a key player for Stoke ever since he joined them from Werder Bremen. Slaven Bilic will be hoping for a similar contribution from the player at West Ham now.
Initially, the Potters turned down two offers in the region of £15 million and £20 million for the 28-year-old.
Bilic was determined to sign an attacker this summer, especially with Carroll and Sakho injured. Therefore, the Croatian manager has sanctioned a club record deal to sign the Stoke City star.
Stoke City will pay 20% of the transfer to Werder Bremen because of a clause in Arnautovic’s contract.
The player is now expected to complete his medical with the Hammers and join his new teammates at their training camp in Austria.
The Hammers have signed Joe Hart on loan for the next season. The Manchester City player had his medical with West Ham on Monday night.