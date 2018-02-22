Marko Arnautovic feeling at home under David Moyes

West Ham attacker Marko Arnautovic has revealed that he is starting to feel at home now.
The former Stoke City star struggled to make an impression initially but he has managed to rediscover his form since the arrival of David Moyes.
Arnautovic revealed that he was hurt by the criticism from West Ham fans at the start. The attacker was booed during games because of his poor displays.
He said: “It hurt me in the beginning when I heard people whistling me in the stadium because they expected me to do better”.
Arnautovic added: “I feel at home now. We are all one big family and it doesn’t matter if it is hard or it is a good time. It’s easy to stick together in the good times, but it has to be that we all want to also stick together in the bad times, as this shows what a big family we are. That’s what I always want in this Club. When I came to Stoke, it took me six months to settle in, and the same happened here. I didn’t want this to happen, as I wanted to make an impact immediately at West Ham, but everything was going around and I was obviously in the spotlight because I came for a lot of money and didn’t perform how I wanted to or how the fans were expecting of me. Now, I feel fit and had a lot of talks with my family and got into myself and said ‘Let’s go Marko, you need to change things, try your best and work even harder’ and I’m happy things are going well and I can help the team. I want to keep this level and I am sure I am going to keep it if I continue to work like this”.
The Austrian has been the key to West Ham’s revival in the recent months. At one point, West Ham were looking to beat the drop and now the Hammers are eyeing up a top ten finish.
Arnautovic has been in very good form in the recent weeks and he will be expected to step up and deliver in the big game against Liverpool this weekend.
The 28-year-old has scored 7 goals for the Hammers so far and he will be looking to end the season strongly.