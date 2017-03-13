Blog Competitions English Championship Mark Warburton set to become the next Nottingham Forest manager

13 March, 2017 English Championship, Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to appoint Mark Warburton as their new manager. Warburton was sacked by Rangers FC last month.

According to reports from Nottingham Post, Warburton will become Nottingham Forest’s new manager in the next 24 hours.

Warburton left Rangers FC last month in acrimonious circumstances. However, he has a proven track record in English football, having won promotion with Brentford in 2014, and having guided the club to the Championship play-offs a year later.

Forest sacked manager, Philippe Montanier, in January, and Gary Brazil has been in temporary charge at the City ground. However, with Forest edging closer to the relegation zone, club owner, Fawaz Al-Hasawi, wants an experienced manager to steady the ship.

The Reds have won just once in their last seven games, and successive defeats against Brentford and Burton have left them just two points clear of the bottom three.

The report suggests that there are a couple of hurdles to overcome, but Warburton is closer to signing a three-year-deal with Forest shortly.

The news has been well received among the fans. Here are some of the selected tweets:

