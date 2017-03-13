Mark Warburton set to become the next Nottingham Forest manager

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to appoint Mark Warburton as their new manager. Warburton was sacked by Rangers FC last month.
According to reports from Nottingham Post, Warburton will become Nottingham Forest’s new manager in the next 24 hours.
Warburton left Rangers FC last month in acrimonious circumstances. However, he has a proven track record in English football, having won promotion with Brentford in 2014, and having guided the club to the Championship play-offs a year later.
Forest sacked manager, Philippe Montanier, in January, and Gary Brazil has been in temporary charge at the City ground. However, with Forest edging closer to the relegation zone, club owner, Fawaz Al-Hasawi, wants an experienced manager to steady the ship.
The Reds have won just once in their last seven games, and successive defeats against Brentford and Burton have left them just two points clear of the bottom three.
The report suggests that there are a couple of hurdles to overcome, but Warburton is closer to signing a three-year-deal with Forest shortly.
The news has been well received among the fans. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Yes yes yes Warburton, get in! #NFFC
— NFFC (@_Forest1865) March 13, 2017
Getting Warburton on would be the best thing since sliced bread. #NFFC
— Neil Blake (@NMBLAKE) March 13, 2017
Warburton is a decent choice. However you cannot polish a turd. Unless the structure is in place, it will be Groundhog Day next season.#nffc
— Thomas Paice (@paice_tom) March 13, 2017
Warburton gave Brentford an identity and got them playing some brilliant football that suits us down to the ground. #NFFC
— Harry Webster (@harryjwebster) March 13, 2017
We 100% would have gone down with Brazil at the helm. Just hope Fawaz lets Warburton do his job…#nffc
— Christian Brown (@Chris78901) March 13, 2017
If Warburton takes over, I really hope GB & JL are treated with respect & go back to the academy. Great things happen there. #nffc
— Craig (@Craig74Davies) March 13, 2017