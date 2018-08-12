Mark Warburton sends out a warning to Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton has sent out a message to Steven Gerrard regarding the environment of Scottish football.
According to Warburton, his two-year spell at Rangers introduced him to the most paranoid environment and Gerrard needs to keep a clear head in order to deal with the madness.
The 55-year-old also questioned the siege mentality around the club. As per the club staff, it was Rangers against the world during his time at the club.
Recently, Steven Gerrard also claimed something similar after some poor officiating and Warburton fears that the former Liverpool player could get sucked into the paranoia of Scottish football. However, he also admitted that Gerrard has dealt with enormous pressure during his playing career and he will be able to cope with the pressure at Rangers.
Alfredo Morelos was sent off against Aberdeen harshly but Dominic Ball got away even after a poor challenge on Josh Windass.
The former Rangers boss added that there was no conspiracy against his team when he was in charge. However, he admitted that the referee’s decisions needed to be scrutinized.
Warburton said: “Steven is a world-class player who played in the Champions League and England internationals. He doesn’t need advice from me about coping with pressure. But you have to be very careful not to get into a siege mentality in Glasgow. I kept hearing from staff and people around the club, ‘Everyone up here hates us. Everyone hates Rangers!’. I was like, ‘Hang on a second, do you realise how paranoid that sounds?’. Sometimes a siege mentality can be good when you’re trying to build morale and team spirit. But in the environment up there, sometimes it can be easy to go over the top and lose sight of what you are trying to achieve. You can’t let it cloud your judgment or dilute your levels of clear thinking. But I have no doubt Steven will be able to deal with it.”