Mark Schwarzer comments on new Fulham signings

Fulham crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener.
The Cottagers were expected to make a positive start to the season after the kind of window they had. However, Palace managed to grind out the result in the end.
Jokanovic’s men started the game really well but they struggled to finish off the chances. Eventually, the likes of Zaha made them pay.
Former Fulham keeper Mark Schwarzer has had his say on the club’s transfer dealings this summer. As per the former fan favourite, the new signings lack the steel Fulham need in the Premier League.
Furthermore, he believes that most of them have very little Premier League experience apart from Schurrle.
He said to BBC (page 8): “The money Fulham have spent is quite a shock, the first promoted club to spend over £100m. For any team to do that before the start of a season is remarkable. The big question is the players coming in, very few have Premier League experience apart from Andre Schurrle. Will they be able to adapt quickly? Fulham need steel and Premier League experience, not many of them have it.”
It will be interesting to see how Fulham bounce back from this one. Although some of the signings did not look impressive against Palace, it is foolish to suggest that they are lacking in steel just yet.
Furthermore, the likes of Fosu-Mensah, Chambers, Mawson have plenty of experience in the Premier League.
It is clear that the new players will need some time to bed in and the fans will just have to be patient.