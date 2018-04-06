Mark Lawrenson predicts Leicester City vs Newcastle United

Former Liverpool defender, club legend, and now a popular football pundit, Mark Lawrenson has predicted Leicester City to win against Newcastle United on Saturday.
The Foxes find themselves 8th in the Premier League, and are on a four game undefeated run. They are three points behind Burnley and are chasing European spot this season.
Claude Puel has done a brilliant job with Leicester, and their two key players – Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez have been in fine form this season.
Vardy, 31, has scored 15 goals in the Premier League, while his teammate Mahrez has 10 goals and eight assists to his name so far.
Newcastle have won back to back league games against Southampton and Huddersfield, and have moved to 12th in the league, seven points clear of safety.
The Magpies are hard to beat at St James’ Park, but they can be vulnerable away from home, having lost eight games already.
Lawrenson has told BBC Sport that Newcastle struggle to score away from home, and that is why he predicts a 2-0 victory for the home side.
“Leicester are chasing Burnley for seventh place, while Newcastle are trying to stay clear of the bottom three,” said Lawrenson to BBC Sport.
“The Magpies make themselves difficult to beat away from home but they never look like scoring enough goals for me, which is why I am going for a Foxes win.”