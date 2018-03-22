Mark Hughes wants Xherdan Shaqiri at Southampton

Mark Hughes will look to sign the Stoke City star Xherdan Shaqiri for £20m this summer.
Hughes joined Southampton earlier this month and the former Stoke City boss will be hoping to steer his side clear of the relegation zone now.
If he manages to beat the drop with Saints, he is planning to raid his former club for the Swiss winger.
Hughes was the one who brought Shaqiri to England and he plans to work with the winger at St Mary’s now.
Stoke City might not want to sell a key star easily but playing for Southampton could be a more attractive proposition for an attacking player.
The Saints have been playing a positive style of football over the years and Shaqiri would certainly enjoy playing alongside the likes of Boufal and Tadic.
Furthermore, if Stoke City go down, Shaqiri is likely to force a move. He is too good to play in the Championship.
The Potters paid £12m for the winger three years ago and they will look to make a profit if they are forced to sell.
However, that should not be a problem because Southampton are likely to back their new manager in his first transfer window. Also, the Saints are yet to invest the Van Dijk money fully.