Mark Hughes appointed as Southampton manager, fans react

15 March, 2018

Mark Hughes was confirmed as the new Southampton manager last night.

The former Saints player will now look to get Southampton’s season back on track and help them beat the drop this season.

The St Mary’s outfit are in the relegation battle after a disastrous spell under Mauricio Pellegrino and the fans will be hoping for a big reaction now.

Hughes was sacked by Stoke City earlier this season and the 54-year-old will have a lot to prove at Southampton. Hughes seems like an uninspiring choice for most Southampton fans and he will need to get the team firing right away in order to win their trust.

There is no doubt that Southampton have a talented squad but the players are currently lacking in confidence and Hughes will have to lift their spirits. The former Southampton player knows the club well and he should use that experience to motivate the players now.

Following the announcement, Southampton fans took to Twitter to share their reactions and here are some of the best ones.

 

