Mark Hughes appointed as Southampton manager, fans react

Mark Hughes was confirmed as the new Southampton manager last night.
The former Saints player will now look to get Southampton’s season back on track and help them beat the drop this season.
The St Mary’s outfit are in the relegation battle after a disastrous spell under Mauricio Pellegrino and the fans will be hoping for a big reaction now.
Hughes was sacked by Stoke City earlier this season and the 54-year-old will have a lot to prove at Southampton. Hughes seems like an uninspiring choice for most Southampton fans and he will need to get the team firing right away in order to win their trust.
There is no doubt that Southampton have a talented squad but the players are currently lacking in confidence and Hughes will have to lift their spirits. The former Southampton player knows the club well and he should use that experience to motivate the players now.
Following the announcement, Southampton fans took to Twitter to share their reactions and here are some of the best ones.
How does this guy get jobs 😂
— lloydy (@LloydyLloydyboy) March 14, 2018
The Premier League teams continue to recycle old tired coaches with old tired ideas.
— Peter (@plee999) March 14, 2018
Sad to see good club get relegated but this appointment just about seals it imo
— Justin Paul Thomas (@JustinPThomas) March 14, 2018
Sacked by Stoke in January and Signs for Southampton in March?! – that’s a pretty bloody good season for Sparky! #Saints
— Stuart (@Stuarts78) March 14, 2018
Need a new manager in the summer
— Ⓜatt Homer (@Matty_Homer) March 14, 2018
Not good enough for stoke. But @SouthamptonFCwill take him. #SaintsFC
— Rico07 (@Padarassi) March 14, 2018
Jesus! I suppose we had no other options
— Steve Granger (@SouthySteve) March 14, 2018
One of the few industries where you get a job for failing over and over
— Ry (@ryanallibone0) March 14, 2018
Great opportunity to become the only manager to have managed two relegated clubs in one season #hughesout 😁
— Rico07 (@Padarassi) March 14, 2018