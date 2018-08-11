Marcus Rojo stripped of jersey number 5 by Manchester United

Manchester United defender Marcus Rojo will no longer don the number 5 jersey for the club according to Goal.
Since arriving at Old Trafford during the summer of 2014, the Argentina international has worn the number 5 jersey.
Before it was given to him, it had been worn by club legend Rio Ferdinand.
Rojo will now wear the number 16 jersey for his club. This was the same number which he sported while on duty for Argentina during the 2018 World Cup.
During the summer transfer window, United manager Jose Mourinho tried to lure a new centre-back and the club was subsequently linked with the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Yerry Mina and Harry Maguire.
Rojo had been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the summer transfer window.
This move could perhaps indicate that he is not part of the club’s future plans.
They may well be looking to part ways with him during the January transfer window and bring in a new centre-back.
It remains to be seen what kind of role Rojo will play for the Red Devils during the first half of this season.
This news however will mean that it will be very surprising if he is handed regular first-team minutes by Mourinho.