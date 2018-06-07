Marcus Edwards set to leave Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Marcus Edwards is looking to leave the club this summer.
According to reports, the highly-rated attacking midfielder is frustrated with the lack of game time at the club.
Marcus Edwards is one of Tottenham’s finest young talents and he was described as a ‘mini Messi’ by Mauricio Pochettino in the past.
The 19-year-old wants to play regularly and it is evident that Spurs cannot provide him with that platform. It will be interesting to see whether they are willing to sell him this summer.
The player is clearly unhappy and keeping him against his wishes might not be a wise thing to do.
Edwards made his first-team debut with Spurs during the 2016/17 season but he has failed to break into Pochettino’s first team plans since then.
The player is aware of the fact that Pochettino will continue to pick the established players ahead of him and therefore he has no choice but to leave in search of regular first-team action.
Tottenham have already lost the highly talented Keanan Bennetts to Gladbach earlier this summer and it seems that Edwards is next in line.