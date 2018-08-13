Marco Silva explains Ademola Lookman’s Everton omission

Everton winger Ademola Lookman was heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.
The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at RB Leipzig where he made a strong impact. The Bundesliga club were keen to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer, but Everton rejected all advances for the player they signed for £10m from Charlton Athletic in January 2017.
Lookman, who earns around £23k-per-week at the Merseyside club, was omitted from the Everton’s match-day squad that faced Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League.
When Silva was asked after the match whether Lookman didn’t play due to injury, the Everton boss replied as quoted by the Liverpool Echo: “Not injured. My decision.”
The England under-21 international started only four Everton games since making the move to Everton, and he faces strong competition in his position from Theo Walcott, Richarlison and Bernard.
Lookman is a highly rated young winger and has a bright future ahead of him. Silva has made it clear that he will give him the opportunity to shine and prove his worth.
The former Charlton player must keep working hard and should look to pounce on every opportunity presented by his manager.