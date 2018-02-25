Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Marco Asensio ready to join Chelsea this summer

25 February, 2018

Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio is ready to leave the club at the end of this season.

The 22-year-old has been mostly used as a substitute this season and the player is unhappy with that situation. If things do not change, he will leave Real Madrid in search for regular first-team football.

Asensio is a world-class talent and he cannot afford to waste his potential on Real Madrid’s bench.

As per the reports, he has already informed his teammate Isco that he is ready to join Premier League giants Chelsea if Real Madrid decide to sign Hazard.

If Los Blancos decide to move for Hazard in the summer, Asensio will fall further down the pecking order.

The report adds that Asensio wants the Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata to help him settle into London as well.

It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. There is no doubt that a player like Asensio needs to play week in week out and Zidane must find a way to make that possible.

