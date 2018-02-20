Marco Asensio has had offers from Liverpool and Chelsea

Liverpool are interested in signing the Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio.
According to reports, Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in the player as well and both clubs have already made enquiries.
However, the report from Spain adds that Asensio wants to continue at Santiago Bernabeu for now.
Asensio is one of the most talented young players in Europe right now and he would be a cracking addition to Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Spaniard could be the long-term replacement for Coutinho.
The Brazilian left for Barcelona in January and the Reds could use another creative player.
The Real Madrid midfielder has been very impressive this season and he has the potential to develop into a world beater. Under the guidance of Klopp, he has a great chance of fulfilling his immense potential.
Diario Gol claims that Florentino Perez has no intentions of letting the player leave anytime soon and therefore the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea will have to look elsewhere.