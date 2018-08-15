Marcelo Bielsa shares his plans for Leeds United midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has said that he hasn’t yet decided on the future of Yosuke Ideguchi and that the player could leave the club in the summer.
The 21-year-old joined Leeds in the January transfer window of 2018, and was immediately sent on loan to Cultural Leonesa, a move that didn’t work out well for him.
He barely featured during his loan spell and lost his place in the Japanese national team.
Ideguchi has returned to the Yorkshire club in the summer, but his future remains unclear at the club. Marcelo Bielsa has said that the club will take the best decision on him before the end of this month, hinting that a move away from Leeds could be on the cards.
“We haven’t made a decision yet. By the end of August the club will take the best decision for the player,” said Bielsa, as quoted by Leeds Live.
The Japan midfielder must keep his head down and try to give his best in whatever little opportunity he gets.
He scored a brilliant goal in Leeds’ under-23’s last match against Coventry City but it was still not enough in Bielsa’s eye to get a selection for the Carabao Cup clash against Bolton.
Leeds have made a good start to their 2018-19 Championship campaign winning their opening two matches against Stoke City and Derby County respectively.