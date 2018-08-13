Marcelo Bielsa reveals what he said to Jamie Shackleton during Leeds vs Derby

Marcelo Bielsa made it clear at the time of his unveiling as the Leeds United manager that he will not fear promoting youngster into the side if they are good enough.
It took just two matches for the Argentine to hand debut to the highly rated young talent, Jamie Shackleton, who played in Leeds’s 4-1 win against Derby on Saturday.
The youngster, who can operate as a midfielder or as a wing-back, made his competitive debut for Leeds and came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute.
He said on social networking site Twitter that it was a ‘dream come true’ for him. The 18-year-old played really well, and Leeds fans can expect him to get more chances in the coming matches.
When asked what he said to the youngster, in the post match press conference the Argentine told Leeds Live that he instructed him to put balance in the midfield.
“I told him to put some balance in the midfield. And I told him to help the team keep organised. I told him to get the ball back and not to lose the ball when he had it.”
Leeds have made a good start to their 2018-19 campaign, winning their opening two matches already. Bielsa’s side have shown great attacking display so far, and Leeds fans can expect the Whites to keep the momentum going throughout the season.