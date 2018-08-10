Marcelo Bielsa raves about Leeds United forward Samu Saiz

Leeds United new boss Marcelo Bielsa has showered praise on forward Samu Saiz, and has hailed him as a special player in his pre-match press conference that was covered by Leeds Live.
The Whites made a good start to the season after winning their opening game 3-1, where Saiz made a strong impression. Although he didn’t get his name on the scoresheet, he was at his best during the game.
The 27-year-old was signed by former Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen last summer and he was simply outstanding during the first half of the 2017-18 season.
“He’s a player that can create a lack of balance for the rival. He’s a creative player. He has the capacity to find solutions by himself and this makes him a special player. And we saw during the game on Sunday he is a special player,” said Bielsa, as quoted by Leeds Live.
Saiz perfect for Bielsa’s system
Bielsa is known for playing attacking football, and Saiz could be a key player for him this season. The Argentine wants his creative players to get more of the ball, so that they can weave their magic, and Saiz could benefit from the system.
Saiz looked in great touch when he first arrived but his form dipped since January, and it coincided with overall Leeds’ form in the second half of the campaign, which was shambolic to say the least.
This season Leeds fans will be expecting more consistency from the Spaniard. If he can perform at an optimum level, Leeds can expect to mount a serious challenge for promotion.