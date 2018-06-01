Marcelo Bielsa linked with Leeds United job, fans react on Twitter

Former Argentina manager Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with the Leeds United job.
Spanish media outlet El Correo has claimed that the 62-year-old is already in talks with the Championship club.
Current boss Paul Heckingbottom has struggled at Elland Road after switching from Barnsley in February.
Heckingbottom picked up 16 points in 16 games as Leeds came 13th – sparking rumours that he would be replaced this summer.
Bielsa, 62, was once labelled by Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola as “the best coach in the world”.
However, he lasted just seven months at his last club, Lille, after a run of just three wins in 13 games left them second bottom of Ligue 1.
The former Espanyol, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille manager is best known for bossing Argentina from 1998 until his resignation in 2004.
Here is how fans reacted to the news that Bielsa could be the next Leeds manager.
I’m telling you now. Every single one of them #lufc players will have the shock of their lives if Bielsa turns up.
— Lee Holdsworth (@jeeblufc) May 31, 2018
Bielsa will never happen, just all a PR stunt #LUFC https://t.co/9lCNKEmOS9
— Ant😎 (@Sheldog_) May 31, 2018
Pep Guardiola on rumoured #LUFC target Marcelo Bielsa pic.twitter.com/IfT2uJq0Cd https://t.co/swYTGSS2s8
— TFS Leeds United (@TFS_LeedsUtd) May 31, 2018
Leeds get linked to Marcelo Bielsa, someone updates his Wiki page immediately #lufc #beradiismental pic.twitter.com/mARpN7ilhF
— DanWally (@danwally14) May 31, 2018
Marco Bielsa will be yet another flop mark my words yes he’s managed at big clubs but he’s also failed there like a foreign David Moyes
— – (@rossywithay) May 31, 2018
A contact Spain says El Correo is a very reputable source. Also adds Bielsa doesn’t speak English, required a translator with Lille & was difficult to understand at Bilbao. However, he does play an attacking and attractive style & is thought highly of by Guardiola & Pochettino.
— Adam Pope (@APOPEY) May 31, 2018
If Bielsa to Leeds happens, nothing will convince me that we aren’t living in some ridiculous simulation version of reality where everything is slightly off
— ENDUT! HOCH HECH! (@steamedhamms) May 31, 2018