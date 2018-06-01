Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Marcelo Bielsa linked with Leeds United job, fans react on Twitter

1 June, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours


Former Argentina manager Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with the Leeds United job.

Spanish media outlet El Correo has claimed that the 62-year-old is already in talks with the Championship club.

Current boss Paul Heckingbottom has struggled at Elland Road after switching from Barnsley in February.

Heckingbottom picked up 16 points in 16 games as Leeds came 13th – sparking rumours that he would be replaced this summer.

Bielsa, 62, was once labelled by Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola as “the best coach in the world”.

However, he lasted just seven months at his last club, Lille, after a run of just three wins in 13 games left them second bottom of Ligue 1.

The former Espanyol, Athletic Bilbao and Marseille manager is best known for bossing Argentina from 1998 until his resignation in 2004.

Here is how fans reacted to the news that Bielsa could be the next Leeds manager.

