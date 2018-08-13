Marcelo Bielsa explains what impressed him about Leeds forward Kemar Roofe

Leeds United forward Kemar Roofe has made a big impact under Marcelo Bielsa, scoring two goals already.
The Whites have made a strong start to their 2018-19 Championship campaign as they won back to back games against Stoke City and Derby County respectively.
It is just the results that have caught the attention, but the manner of those wins has left the fans and football pundits excited.
After the win against Derby, Bielsa said in the post-match conference that he has been impressed with Roofe’s overall attacking quality. What has impressed him most about the player is his consistency and ability to repeat the same kind of performance.
“It’s always very important when a player scores two goals for a win,” said Bielsa to Leeds Live.
“In the last game he worked more than today and in the last game he made the offensive actions of his team-mates more easier.
“Roofe worked more time with us. We have some mechanism that make the collective play easier and the tinhg that is important is the individual performance. But there is interaction between the individual performance and the collective performance. They are mutually necessary.
“So I see how each player develops in these two aspects and in this aspect, Kemar Roofe has an advantage of 40 days. What is more important to me is to be able to repeat this kind of performance. And to be enthusiastic you need more time that just two games.”
Roofe-Bamford situation
Leeds signed Patrick Bamford from Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window for a fee of £7 million as reported by The Northern Echo. However, the former Chelsea striker is yet to make an impact with Bielsa starting with Roofe for both the games.
Bamford made his debut for Leeds on Saturday evening, when he came on as a late substitute against Derby County at the Pride Park Stadium.
Roofe, 25, has repaid the faith of his manager with two goals, and it could become hard for Bamford to break into the starting lineup.