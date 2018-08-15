Marcelo Bielsa impressed with Ryan Edmondson in training

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that young player Ryan Edmondson managed to move him during a training session.
The Argentine explained that Edmondson was asked to collaborate with a training session and help out his teammates. However, the involvement would not benefit Edmondson in any way.
Even then, the young striker showed the utmost dedication and professionalism.
He said: “A player collaborated with the training session, a young player, Ryan Edmondson and he did that with such generosity because all that he had to do was allow his team-mate to resolve some potential situations and problems. But for him, it was not useful and I was moved by the way he helped us. He was such a professional.”
Bielsa went on to reveal that he really likes working at Leeds United because he is impressed with the people, the players and the geography of the place.
The Whites have started the season really well so far and they will be expected to fight for promotion. If they can maintain their current level of form, Bielsa’s men are likely to go up.
They have beaten the likes of Stoke City and Derby County comfortably in the Championship so far.
Leeds took on Bolton in the Football League Cup last night and they managed to secure a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Patrick Bamford and Samu Saiz.