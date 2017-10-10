Marc Overmars set to join Arsenal as their director of football

Arsenal are looking to appoint a director of football and they have reached an agreement with Marc Overmars.
The former Arsenal player has been the director of football at Ajax since 2012 and he is very experienced in that position now. Furthermore, he knows the club well and he should be able to lead them into the right direction.
Arsenal have tried to appoint a director of football in the past as well, but Wenger has always opposed such an appointment. Now that the Frenchman is nearing the end of his time at the club, the Gunners have decided to move forward with the decision.
Earlier this year, Wenger said: “I never understand what it means, director of football. I’m the manager of Arsenal and as long as I am the manager I will decide what happens on the technical front. That’s it.”
According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Overmars has already agreed to take on his role at the end of this season.
Arsenal expect the Dutchman to help smooth Wenger’s departure at the end of the 2018/19 season. Furthermore, he will play a key role in securing Wenger’s replacement as well.
The 44-year-old has helped Ajax win three titles during his time as a director of football at the club and he will be hoping to bring the former glories back to Arsenal as well.
Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has also confirmed the news. They believe that Overmars will be Wenger’s right-hand man and will assist him with transfers. However, the Frenchman will have the final say.