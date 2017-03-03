Marc Crosas: Rangers target Pedro Caixinha is an attack minded coach

Rangers are looking to appoint a new manager in the coming days. According to widespread reports, Pedro Caixinha has emerged as a frontrunner for the Ibrox job.
The 46-year-old had made the trip to the English capital, and had held secret talks with the Rangers officials.
According to former Celtic midfielder, Marc Crosas, Rangers will be signing a very attack-minded coach, should they appoint Caixinha.
Caixinha had an impressive spell in Mexican football with Santos Laguna, where he won three trophies during his time in Central America..
Crosas, who played three years for the Hoops, had previously worked with Caixinha at Santos Laguna two years ago. He was full of praise for the Portuguese, saying Caixinha has immense knowledge about the game and has the ability to develop a player.
The Spaniard said, as quoted by the Daily Record:
He knows everything. Not just football. The physical side, the mental side, other teams. He knows everything.
Even if I didn’t play as much at Santos because I had a lot of competition and he didn’t have me as a first choice, I think he was one of the coaches who I learned more from. He’s prepared. He works with his players to make them better.
He absolutely made me a better player. The knowledge, the mental preparedness for challenges, and insight into competition are all things any good leader needs to do his job in this game and Pedro had it all.
In the year and a half that I was coached under Pedro, he never once played a defensive game.
He always tries to get his sides to attack. No matter who the opposition is – his game is completely based on attacking.
Crosas further reveals that Caixinha is not averse to playing mind games if and when necessary. The Portuguese was fined £2,500 this week by the Qatar FA for criticising refereeing decisions, but the Spaniard reckons it was part of his plan.
Back in 2015, Caixinha was set to join the Ibrox club as Vitor Pereira’s assistant, but the move did not materialise after Rangers failed to win promotion.