Manuel Pellegrini urges West Ham players to improve attacking play

West Ham crashed to a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool yesterday and Manuel Pellegrini has now pointed out the area where his players need to improve going forward.
The Chilean believes that his side were very poor in attack and they will need to work on creating more chances if they want to succeed.
He said: “If you want to do the judgement about the score, yes it is difficult but we must be clear that we didn’t attack well, we didn’t create too many chances in the second half. We need to improve so in that sense, I just spoke about some balls that decide the game but we need to be clear and sure that we need to improve.”
West Ham have spent a lot of money on their attack this summer and the fans will be expecting better results in future.
The Reds not only dismantled the West Ham defence with ease they managed to hold off the Hammers’ attack as well. The likes of Anderson and Arnautovic struggled to create anything meaningful all afternoon.
West Ham face Bournemouth in their next game and the Hammers will be desperate for the three points against the Cherries.
It will be interesting to see whether Pellegrini decides to change things personnel wise for that game. The likes of Chicharito, Perez and Yarmolenko could play a part.