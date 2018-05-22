Manuel Pellegrini promises delightful football to West Ham fans

West Ham have confirmed the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini earlier today. The Chilean has signed a three-year deal at the London Stadium.
Last season, the fans were disappointed with the style of football under David Moyes and Pellegrini has promised to change things around.
The former Manchester City boss has vowed to delight the fans with attractive football next season.
He said: “I am excited about this project. My mentality is always to have a winning mentality. I think that West Ham had a difficult season last season and I hope that next season we are going to play football that will delight the fans. I always play attacking football and we must try to reach important targets in the season. I am sure that, with the players we have in this moment in the squad, and bringing maybe another four or five in, we are going to have a strong team.”
Pellegrini’s side were a treat to watch when he won the title with City but he had the players to play at that level back then. At West Ham, he will have to rely on the likes of Mark Noble, Kouyate, Obiang, Fernandes etc.
It is clear that the Hammers will have to spend heavily this summer if they want a drastic change in playing style.
There is no doubt that Pellegrini will have his side playing attacking football but only the right personnel could help them take the next step.
The fans will be expecting their side to challenge for the Europa places next season and it will be interesting to see how the 64-year-old reshapes the West Ham squad before next season.