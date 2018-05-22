Manuel Pellegrini posts message on Twitter after taking West Ham job

West Ham confirmed the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as the new manager on Tuesday.
The Chilean replaced David Moyes as the new West Ham boss. He took to social networking site Twitter to express his first reaction after being appointed as the West Ham boss. He tweeted:
Proud and motivated to assume this new challenge at @WestHamUtd and to be back at @premierleague .
We hope to achieve all the goals we set and take the club to international competitions.#whu #COYI #WestHam pic.twitter.com/c2EPpEo26Y
— Manuel Pellegrini R. (@Ing_Pellegrini) May 22, 2018
Pellegrini is a superb appointment for the club. Moyes did well to keep the Hammers in the Premier League last season, but the club needs a top class manager to take them forward.
The 64-year-old is a vastly experienced manager who has previously enjoyed spells in charge of Manchester City and Real Madrid.
According to reports from Sky Sports, Pellegrini will become the highest-paid manager in the club’s history. He will receive a figure in the region of £7m a year, although it is still a huge pay cut having earned £16m a year in China.
Pellegrini has earned huge success on English soil before, having won the Premier League title with Manchester City and two League Cups as well.
West Ham fans will be hoping that the club board will back their new manager with a hefty transfer kitty so that he can bring in the right profile of players needed to make the squad competitive.