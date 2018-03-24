Manuel Lanzini ‘very happy’ at West Ham

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has revealed that he is very happy at the club.
The Argentine playmaker was linked with a move away from West Ham earlier in the season and the fans will be delighted to hear that their star midfielder is not angling for a move.
However, it is important to note that Lanzini has not ruled out a future transfer. The midfielder admits that he does not know what will happen in future but he is committed to West Ham right now.
He said: “I’ve always said I am very happy at the Club and it’s a Club where I feel very comfortable and I really enjoy working with this group of players. I’ve been here for three years now and I get on well with a lot of people. We have a lot of big personalities here and big players here and I truly get on well with everyone at the Club. I always give 100 per cent to the Club. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but today I am very, very happy and I love playing here.”
Lanzini is West Ham’s best player right now and the Hammers will be hoping to hold on to him for as long as they can.
David Moyes will be hoping to establish West Ham as a solid top half side next year and he will need players like Lanzini in order to do that.
It will be interesting to see what happens if a big club comes in for the Argentine at the end of this season. The Hammers will be hoping that Lanzini won’t force a move away like Dmitri Payet in the past.