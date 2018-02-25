Blog Columns Site News Manolo Gabbiadini reacts to Southampton result on Twitter

25 February, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, Southampton

Manolo Gabbiadini scored his first goal for Southampton since October as the Saints managed a 1-1 draw against Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The 26-year-old came on as a sub and sealed a crucial point for the visitors by scoring in the 90th minute. As a result of this draw, Southampton have climbed out of the relegation zone.

Gabbiadini has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He kept it short and simple, saying “nice feeling”.

It looked like Burnley were heading for their first win of 2018 with Ashley Barnes’ close-range goal. However, the Italy international lashed home to finish off a move that saw referee Bobby Madley impeding Burnley’s Ashley Westwood.

Southampton climbed to 16th in the Premier League table, and have suffered one defeat in their last nine games.

It has been a frustrating season for Gabbiadini, but the goal will give him a lot of confidence. The Saints fans responded to Gabbiadini’s tweet to let him know he did a brilliant job.

