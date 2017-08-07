Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho ready to ‘fight’ for Gareth Bale, if Real Madrid are ready to sell

Jose Mourinho claims Manchester United’s chances of signing Gareth Bale will depend on whether the Welshman will be included in Real Madrid’s starting lineup for the 2017 UEFA Super Cup. The Portuguese tactician admitted that he will “fight” for the forward if the European champions are ready to allow him leave this summer.
Zinedine Zidane’s side, who won the Champions League after defeating Juventus in June will face the Red Devils in the Super Cup in Macedonia on Tuesday. The English club defeated Ajax in May to win the Europa League.
Bale has been constantly linked with a move to United even during his Tottenham Hotspur days. The 28-year-old left White Hart Lane for the Spanish capital club in 2013 and even after his move to Real, he is being a rumoured target for the Premier League giants.
The former Tottenham star is included in Real’s squad to face United for the Super Cup. Mourinho claims if Bale starts against United, it will be clear that he will continue with the 12-time European champions even after the summer transfer window.
“Well if he’s playing tomorrow, no I wouldn’t think of that. It’s because he’s in the coach’s plans and the club’s plans, because he also has that motivation to continue at Real Madrid. So I haven’t even thought about the possibility,” United manager explained in his pre-match press conference, as reported by the Guardian.
“If he is not in the club’s plans, that with the arrival of another player would mean he was on his way out, I will try to be waiting for him on the other side and fight with other coaches that would want him on their team. But if he plays tomorrow, that is the best confirmation that he is wanted by the team.”
United have already completed three signings in the summer transfer window and the list includes defender Victor Lindelof, striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielder Nemanja Matic. Mourinho has public revealed he would like to bring in an attacking player and Bale’s addition to the Red Devils’ squad could bolster their attacking division.
Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford. However, the Serie A outfit have decided against letting the Croatian international leave the club. Bale could be one of the alternatives to Perisic United could target this summer.