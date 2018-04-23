According to Don Balon, Manchester United are ‘willing to throw the house out the window’ to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer. The £175.5m French international has been heavily linked with Barcelona, but the report states his ego might be too big for the Catalans giants.
Griezmann joined Atleti from Real Sociedad in 2014 and has gone on to make over 200 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 147 goals. The 27-year-old has been in fantastic form this season to, netting 26 goals in 44 games but could be on the move at the end of the campaign.
In addition to Barca and United, Real Madrid are also keen to procure Griezmann’s signature, but it’s hard to see any deal being agreed between the two Madrid rivals. Atleti are in a strong position as the French international has four more years on his deal, but the La Liga club will be powerless if his release clause is met.
United came close to signing Griezmann last summer before the prolific forward changed his mind at the last minute. Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes the 27-year-old looks set to join Barcelona, even despite Don Balon’s claims about a potential ego problem.
Stats from Transfermarkt.