Manchester United ‘willing to offer’ £123m to Real Madrid for Isco

According to Don Balon, Manchester United are ‘willing to offer’ £123m to Real Madrid to sign Isco this summer, with manager Jose Mourinho regarded the Spaniard as his ‘main name’ to improve the squad for a tilt at the Premier League title next season.
Isco joined Real from Malaga in 2013 and has gone on to make 236 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 95 goals. The 25-year-old has struggled to hold down a starting place this season, however, making only 19 La Liga starts from a possible 33 games and has an uncertain future as a result.
Don Balon believe head coach Zinedine Zidane doesn’t trust Isco enough to give him a regular spot in the starting eleven, so the midfielder is open to a move to a side willing to give him more playing time. The £115k-per-week playmaker wants his boss to tell him his role in the squad next season before considering a switch.
Manchester City have been linked with Isco’s signature this season, but rivals United could lodge a mammoth bid to agree a deal. The Red Devils could offer a club-record £123m to bring the Spanish international to Old Trafford, although the final decision will be Zidane’s.
