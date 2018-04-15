According to Don Balon, Manchester United are considering a ‘galactic exchange’ with Real Madrid to sign Gareth Bale and are ‘willing to include’ Paul Pogba as a makeweight.
Pogba’s future with United is in doubt after a disappointing second season at Old Trafford. The French international has struggled for form and has had had a fallout with manager Jose Mourinho which Don Balon believe could see him leaving this summer.
The £200k-per-week star is a powerhouse of a midfielder, capable of driving in possession from deep into the attacking third, but he’s been unable to shine back in England.
Pogba left United for Juventus in 2012, making 178 appearances and winning four league titles, but re-joined the Red Devils for a club-record £89m four years later. He’s made 80 appearances in his second stint but could be on his way to Real if rumours are to be believed.
Los Blancos wanted Pogba before he returned to United but they would need to part with Bale in order to land his signature. The Welsh international has made 182 appearances for Real in five years, winning three Champions Leagues, one La Liga title and one Copa Del Rey, but his injury problems could force him to move.
United wanted Bale before he joined Real, but they too might be put off by the frequency in which the £433m star picks up injuries. Time will tell.
Stats from Transfermarkt.