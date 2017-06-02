Manchester United set to sign Victor Lindelof this summer

Manchester United are close to signing the Benfica centre back Victor Lindelof this summer.
The Swedish international was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this year as well and according to latest reports, he will be Mourinho’s first summer signing.
According to Daily Mail, the player is close to joining the Red Devils. Yesterday, there were reports of the Benfica president travelling to England for transfer talks and it seems that those discussions have progressed well.
Daily Mail claims that Real Madrid and Barcelona were interested in the player as well.
The 23-year-old centre-back is expected to cost Manchester United around £35m. Lindelof should partner Eric Bailly at the heart of United’s defence next season.
Benfica signed Lindelof back in 2011 for a fee of €100k, and his sale to Manchester United this summer will be one of their most profitable transfers ever.
Mourinho‘s men have struggled at the back this season, and the Portuguese manager will be hoping that Lindelof’s addition can make a positive difference.
It will be interesting to see how the Benfica defender adapts to the demands of English football next year but there is no doubt that he is a fantastic talent and would be a cracking addition to the Manchester United side.