Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney likely to join Everton

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for a while now.
The England international is no longer a key player under Jose Mourinho and is ready to consider a summer transfer away from the Red Devils. As per the latest reports, Manchester United are ready to waive a transfer fee in order to facilitate the move.
Independent claim that Rooney prefers to join Everton over other clubs and the sources close to both clubs believe that the transfer is likely to happen.
It is no surprise that Rooney wants to return to his boyhood club for the remainder of his career. Furthermore, he is too good to join the Chinese Super League just yet. As per the report from Independent, Everton are willing to shell out a deal of £150,000 a week to land the Manchester United legend.
The 31-year-old forward would be an excellent addition to Ronald Koeman’s side. Rooney’s experience and winning mentality is beyond doubt and he could be the ideal mentor for the likes of Barkley and Lukaku.
West Ham United are interested in the player as well. However, Everton clearly have an edge if they wish to pursue the transfer.