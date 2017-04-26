Manchester United want Willian – should Tottenham target him to replace Sissoko?

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign Chelsea’s attacking midfielder, Willian, in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from the Daily Star, Jose Mourinho wants to raid his former club to sign the Brazilian in a deal thought to be in the region of £35m.
The report says that Mourinho has identified the Brazilian midfielder as one of his top summer targets.
Willian signed a new term contract last summer that will keep him at the club till 2020, but Mourinho is still confident of bringing him to Old Trafford with a massive £200,000-a-week wage offer.
The report adds that Mourinho will make an offer for Willian once the season finishes.
Should Tottenham make a move for Willian?
Back in 2013, Tottenham were reportedly close to signing a deal with Willian. Spurs thought they had agreed a deal to sign the Brazilian from Anzhi Makhachkala but Mourinho, the then Chelsea manager, hijacked the deal with a £30m bid.
Tottenham could bolster their attacking department this summer and they should consider making a move for the versatile midfielder.
Tottenham spent a huge sum for Moussa Sissoko last summer but the French midfielder has failed to live up to expectations at White Hart Lane.
Doubts remain whether he will be at all in Mauricio Pochettino’s first team plans in the summer, and the club could sell him to raise funds for new signings.
Willian will be a great signing for Spurs, and the north London club should at least try their luck for the second time.