Manchester United want Tottenham midfielder Nonso Madueke

Manchester United are interested in signing the highly rated Tottenham midfielder Nonso Madueke.
According to reports, Madueke has turned down the offer of a new deal at Tottenham and he is looking for a move away.
The 16-year-old midfielder has been on Manchester United’s radar for the last 18 months and the Red Devils have asked him to join up with their U16s squad this week.
The Old Trafford outfit are playing in the MIC Tournament in Spain and they wanted Madueke to be a part of the group.
Tottenham wanted the midfielder to play for them in the UEFA Youth League this season.
It will be interesting to see whether United sign the player permanently now. Spurs will be eligible for some compensation once the deal goes through.
Madueke has attracted the interest of other European heavyweights like Chelsea with his performances in the Sonnenland Cup in 2017. He has named as the player of the tournament in that competition last year.