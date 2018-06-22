Manchester United want to sign box-to-box midfielder after adding Fred to their squad

Manchester United completed the signing of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos, known as Fred, from FC Shakhtar Donetsk on June 21. The deal was finally done on Thursday, but the two clubs had agreed a fee for the midfielder’s transfer at the start of this month.
As per the information gathered by the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has decided to sign another midfielder – a box to box midfielder – in the ongoing summer transfer window.
Manchester United saw their captain Michael Carrick retire after the end of the last season. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has decided to join the Portuguese manager’s coaching set up at Old Trafford.
Jose Mourinho wanted to keep Marouane Fellaini at Manchester United. That seems really difficult as the former Everton star has turned down a chance to sign an extension, meaning he will be free agent after the end of this month.
Since Jose Mourinho and Manchester United will lose two midfielders in the same transfer window, the Red Devils have decided to sign two players to replace them. Fred is one of the players that was signed by the English Premier League club and now they will focus on signing one more midfielder in the summer transfer window.
Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is believed to the target for Manchester United, as per the report from the Manchester Evening News. But, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s price tag is what has forced Manchester United to look elsewhere.
The Manchester Evening News says Manchester United have been extensively scouting in Italy and have made AS Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini as a target. He is 22 years old and fits the profile the English Premier League club are looking to sign.
Fred was Manchester United’s second signing of the summer transfer window. The first one was Diogo Dalot, who arrived in England from Porto.