Manchester United ‘want to rescue’ Bale this summer

According to Diario Gol, Manchester United are willing to pay up to £70.6m for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale but won’t match Florentino Perez’s £114.6m asking price.
The 28-year-old, who joined Real from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, has made over 170 appearances in all competitions, winning three Champions League trophies, one Copa Del Rey and a La Liga title.
However, the £350k-per-week star has struggled with injuries throughout his time at the Santiago Bernabeu which have also plagued him this season, spending October, November and half of December sidelined.
Despite returning from the lengthy layout to become a regular under Zinedine Zidane, Diario Gol say an agreement has been reached between Bale and president Perez for him to leave for £114.6m, provided they can find a buyer.
Manchester United ‘want to rescue’ Bale but they have no intention in paying more than £70m, more than £30m less than what Perez wants. Former side Tottenham have been named as a ‘plan b’ suitor, but Bale reportedly wants to join a side chasing silverware.
Referred to as the ‘bullet’ due to his pacey and direct playing style, the ex-Southampton wing-back could well remain at the Santiago Bernabeu until a club puts up an acceptable bid. His contract with Real has more than four years to run, which puts the selling club in a strong position.
Stats from Transfermarkt.