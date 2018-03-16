Manchester United want Modric and Rakitic this summer

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Barcelona playmaker are on Manchester United’s radar this summer, reports Diario Gol.
Manager Jose Mourinho has openly stated his desire to strengthen the midfield with Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season, Marouane Fellaini soon-to-be out of contract and Paul Pogba’s future being unknown.
United have wanted Modric since the outstanding midfielder left Tottenham for Real in 2012. And with recent reports suggesting he’s informed teammates of his desire to leave the Bernabeu before his contract ends in 2020, former Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is desperate to work with the Croatian again.
Barcelona playmaker Ivan Rakitic was on United’s radar before he joined the Catalans giants in 2014. He’s been continuously linked with a move to Old Trafford in the years that followed and may now be considering his future at the Camp Nou due to fears over playing time next season.
With Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta and Paulinho for competition in the midfield, Rakitic’s place in the side could be at risk. Barcelona’s ‘key piece’ recently turned 30 and hasn’t been at his creative best this season which could see the Catalans open to a transfer for the right price.
‘Balkan genius’ Modric has a release clause of £443m to Rakitic’s £110m, but both players could be available to the Manchester giants for much cheaper.
Stats from Transfermarkt.