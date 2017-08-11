Manchester United vs West Ham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Manchester United vs West Ham
English Premier League 2017/18
13th August, 16:00 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester United vs West Ham live on Sky Go (UK)
Manchester United vs West Ham Preview
Manchester United host West Ham in the Premier League this weekend and both sides will be looking to make a winning start to their season.
The Red Devils will be desperate to bounce back with a win after their UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid. Manchester United have been quite poor against West Ham at home and Mourinho will be hoping to change that this weekend.
Three of the last four meetings between the sides at Old Trafford have ended in a draw. Meanwhile, West Ham manager Slaven Bilic will be hoping to improve his personal record against Manchester United as well. The Croatian has only won one game against United from seven attempts.
United will be looking to challenge for the title this season and in order for that to happen, Mourinho’s men need to be a force at home and they cannot afford to drop points against the Hammers on Sunday.
Manchester United vs West Ham Team News
Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young are ruled out for the home side.
As for West Ham, Bilic has a number of injury concerns ahead of their first league game of the season with Manchester United on Sunday.
Carroll and Kouyate are ruled out with injuries. Feghouli, Collins and Sakho are all doubtful.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Lindelof, Darmian; Pogba, Herrera, Matic; Martial, Lukaku, Mkhitaryan
Predicted West Ham Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang; Antonio, Lanzini, Arnautovic; Chicharito
Manchester United vs West Ham Betting Tips
There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Manchester United’s last 9 home games in the Premier League. Bet on a low scoring game this weekend.
Manchester United are undefeated in 27 of their last 29 matches in the Premier League. Also, they are undefeated in their last 12 home matches against West Ham in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win here.
Manchester United vs West Ham Prediction
Manchester United will be firm favourites heading into this one. West Ham have been hard to beat at Old Trafford lately but Mourinho has strengthened his squad considerably and this United side should be able to secure the three points with ease.
A home win seems likely.
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham