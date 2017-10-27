Manchester United vs Tottenham Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Manchester United vs Tottenham
English Premier League 2017/18
28th October, 12:30 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Manchester United vs Tottenham Preview
Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend and the Red Devils will be hoping to put together a winning run now.
Mourinho’s men bounced back from the loss against Huddersfield with a win over Swansea.
Defensively they have been excellent at home but facing an in-form Harry Kane will be tricky for the Manchester United back four.
Spurs slipped to a shock 3-2 defeat at home to West Ham on Wednesday and they will be desperate to bounce back with a win. A win over United would be massive for their confidence and Pochettino will fancy his chances here.
Both Pochettino and Mourinho are very good managers and it should be a fascinating tactical contest.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Team News
Ibrahimovic, Fellaini and Carrick are injured for the home side. Pogba has just returned to training and is likely to miss the game due to the lack of match fitness.
As for Spurs, Wanyama is injured and Harry Kane remains a doubt after missing the West Ham game.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young; Herrera, Matic; Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Mata; Lukaku
Predicted Tottenham Starting Lineup (3-5-1-1): Lloris; Vertonghen, Sanchez, Alderweireld; Trippier, Winks, Dier, Alli, Aurier; Eriksen; Kane
Manchester United vs Tottenham Betting Tips
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 21 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to win or draw.
Tottenham have won their last 6 away matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to win.
Tottenham have scored at least 3 goals in 5 of their last 6 Premier League away games. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Manchester United vs Tottenham Prediction
Manchester United have been very good at home this season and Spurs will have to be at their best to get something out of this game. The Londoners have a very poor record at Old Trafford and Pochettino will want to fix that.
Spurs are in superb form despite the West Ham defeat. However, Mourinho is a master of shutting down opponents and both teams are likely to cancel each other out. A draw seems likely.
Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham
Watch Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur Online
