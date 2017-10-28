Manchester United vs Tottenham Confirmed Starting Lineups

Manchester United host Tottenham in the Premier League today and both teams will be without some of their key stars.
Pochettino and Mourinho are both looking to win the title this season and they will be hoping to establish their title credentials this afternoon.
Spurs are in outstanding form right now but the absence of talisman striker Harry Kane could define this game for them. Also, the absence of Wanyama will weaken their defensive unit. Meanwhile, Manchester United aren’t full strength either. The Red Devils will be without Carrick, Fellaini and Ibrahimovic.
Furthermore, Paul Pogba has only just returned to training and the French international might not be fit to start.
Here are the confirmed starting lineups for this afternoon’s crunch clash at Old Trafford:
Today’s line-up for #MUNTOT is in… pic.twitter.com/ElwXpKuAxc
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2017
#THFC: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son. #COYS pic.twitter.com/QGxLMYynPn
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 28, 2017
