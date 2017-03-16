Manchester United vs Rostov Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of Thursday’s Europa League fixture.
Manchester United vs Rostov
UEFA Europa League 2016/17
16th March, 20:05 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester United vs Rostov live on BT Sport 2
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United host Rostov in the return leg of the Europa knockouts later tonight.
The Red Devils managed to grind out a 1-1 draw away from home in the first leg and will be favourites to qualify for the next round with a win at home.
Jose Mourinho’s men crashed out of the FA Cup against Chelsea earlier this week and will be determined to progress in Europe. It is their best chance of winning a trophy this season.
Manchester United will be without the injured duo of Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial for this game.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Mata, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic
Rostov Team News & Preview
Rostov are unbeaten in their last seven competitive matches and the Russian outfit managed to hold United to a draw in the first leg. However, they are simply out of their depth here.
The Russian outfit have struggled on the road this season and they have won just two competitive matches away from home all season.
The away side will be without the services of Granat, Gatcan, Dzhanaev and Kalachev.
Predicted FC Rostov Starting Lineup (3-5-2): Medvedev; Mevlja, Navas, Kudryashov; Noboa, Prepelita, Bayramyan, Erokhin, Terentjev; Azmoun, Bukharov
Manchester United vs Rostov Key Stats
Manchester United have kept four clean sheets in their last five Europa League games.
Rostov have won just two matches away from home all season.
Manchester United have won 6 of their last 8 matches in the Europa League.
Manchester United vs Rostov Betting Tips
Manchester United have been in very good form in the Europa League. Bet on the away side to win here.
The Red Devils have been very good at the back and have kept quite a few clean sheets lately. Get Manchester United to keep a clean sheet.
Manchester United vs Rostov Prediction
Rostov did well in the first leg, but they will find it far more difficult at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho’s men failed to play to their full potential in challenging conditions during the first leg.
However, they will be determined to pick up a win here. They have the quality to thrash a struggling Rostov side this week. A home win seems quite likely here.
Manchester United 2-0 Rostov