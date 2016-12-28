Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough
English Premier League 2016/17
31st December, 15:00 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United host Middlesbrough in the Premier League this weekend and the Red Devils will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with another home win.
Jose Mourinho’s men have now won their last four matches on the bounce and will be looking to get back into the mix for the title race now. The Old Trafford outfit always had the quality to finish towards the top end of the table and they seem to have found their rhythm now.
Luke Shaw and James Wilson are set to miss the game. Captain Wayne Rooney is a doubt and will be assessed closer to kick-off.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Blind; Carrick, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Lingard; Ibrahimovic
Middlesbrough Team News & Preview
Middlesbrough are under a lot of pressure right now and have a huge challenge ahead of them when they travel to Old Trafford in a few days.
Karanka’s men have lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League and are unlikely to turn it around against United. The last time they came to Old Trafford, they managed to secure a win after a penalty shootout.
Viktor Fischer is the only injury problem for Middlesbrough here.
Predicted Middlesbrough Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Valdes; Barragan, Chambers, Gibson, Fabio; Forshaw, Roon, Clayton; Stuani, Negredo, Ramirez
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Key Stats
Manchester United have won their last 4 matches in the Premier League.
Middlesbrough have failed to win their last 8 away matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 home games against Middlesbrough.
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips
Manchester United have been winning at both half time and full time in their last 4 matches in the Premier League. Bet on them to win both halves.
There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 5 of Middlesbrough’s last 6 away games in the Premier League. A low-scoring game seems likely here as well.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in rampant goal scoring form. Bet on him to score anytime against Middlesbrough.
Manchester United vs Middlesbrough Prediction
Manchester United have the momentum with them and are certainly the better side here.
Middlesbrough have shown that they can be a very well organized outfit and United will need to work hard to break them down.
With the likes of Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan in the kind of form they are in, the home side are likely to find a way past Boro.
Manchester United 2-0 Middlesbrough