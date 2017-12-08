Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City
English Premier League 2017/18
10th December, 16:30 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live on Sky Go UK
Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview
Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford this weekend and both teams will be desperate to make their mark in the derby.
Pep Guardiola’s men are running away with the title right now and Jose Mourinho will be looking to halt that momentum with a win here.
The Red Devils are 40 matches unbeaten at Old Trafford and they will be looking to cut down the eight-point gap with the league leaders now.
Pep Guardiola has only lost one of his six league meetings with Jose Mourinho in the past and this should be a fascinating tactical contest between two world-class managers.
Manchester United vs Manchester City Team News
Manchester United will be without the services of Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick due to injury. Paul Pogba picked up a red card against Arsenal and is suspended for this game.
As for City, Stones and Mendy are injured.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Jones, Smalling, Rojo; Valencia, Herrera, Matic, Young; Lingard; Martial, Lukaku
Predicted Manchester City Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph; Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Jesus, Sane
Manchester United vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Manchester City have won their last 13 matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to win.
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 24 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the Red Devils to win or draw.
Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in 5 of their last 6 matches against Manchester City in all competitions. Bet on the home side to keep a clean sheet.
Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester United have been formidable at home since the arrival of Mourinho. Despite their scintillating form, City will struggle to break United down at Old Trafford.
Neither side will want to drop points against their bitter rival and they are likely to cancel each other out. A draw seems quite likely.
Manchester United 1-1 Manchester City