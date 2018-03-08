Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction, Betting Tips & Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2017/18
10th March, 12:30 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live on Sky Go
Manchester United vs Liverpool Preview
Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend and Jose Mourinho will be looking to pull further clear of the Reds with a win.
The hosts are currently 2 points ahead of Liverpool in the table and they cannot afford to lose.
Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to get closer to the second place. Liverpool are fighting for a place in the top four and with Spurs/Chelsea breathing down their necks, they cannot afford to slip up now.
The last few matches between these two sides have ended in a draw and this one should be an evenly matched contest as well.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News
Rojo, Herrera, Blind, Fellaini, Jones and Ibrahimovic are ruled out for the home side. Martial remains a doubt for this weekend.
As for Liverpool, Jordan Henderson is the only doubt after suffering a dead leg against Porto.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Young; Pogba, Matic, McTominay; Sanchez, Lukaku, Lingard
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Karius; Trent, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Can, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Manchester United vs Liverpool Betting Tips
Manchester United have won 12 of their last 15 home matches in the Premier League. Bet on the hosts to win.
Manchester United have drawn their last 4 matches against Liverpool in all competitions. Bet on another draw here.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 5 matches against Manchester United in all competitions. Bet on the Reds to win or draw.
Manchester United vs Liverpool Prediction
Neither side will want to drop points here and a cautious approach is expected. Jose Mourinho is fully aware of Liverpool’s strengths and he will set up defensively.
De Gea is in inspired form and the Reds will find it difficult to beat him. Overall, both sides are likely to cancel each other out once again. A draw seems likely.
Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool