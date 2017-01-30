Manchester United vs Hull City Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Manchester United vs Hull City
Premier League 2016/17
1st February, 20:00 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester United vs Hull City live on NBC Sports (US)
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United host Hull City in the Premier League this week and the Red Devils will be looking to continue their impressive home form with a win here.
Hull managed to beat United in the League Cup last week and the home side will look to avenge that.
Manchester United have won each of their last five home matches against Hull and haven’t lost at Old Trafford in any competition since September. Jose Mourinho’s men are four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and the Red Devils will be desperate to cut down the deficit here.
Mourinho has a fully fit squad to choose from for this game. Eric Bailly is back from AFCON as well.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic
Hull City Team News & Preview
Hull City are in abysmal form right now and have lost each of their last nine away matches in all competitions.
Furthermore, they have a terrible record against Manchester United away from home and will be dreading their trip to Old Trafford this week.
The away side will be without eight of their first-team players for this game. Odubajo, Luer, Henriksen, Keane, Bruce, Mason, Mbokani, Elmohamady are all ruled out.
Predicted Hull City Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Jakupovic; Elabdellaoui, Maguire, Dawson, Tymon; Clucas, Huddlestone; Diomande, Evandro, Markovic; Hernandez
Manchester United vs Hull City Key Stats
Hull have lost their last 9 away matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United have won their last 5 home matches against Hull in all competitions.
Hull have failed to score in 6 of their last 7 away matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 13 matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United have scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 home matches against Hull in all competitions.
Manchester United vs Hull City Betting Tips
Manchester United have been exceptional at home against Hull City. Get the Red Devils to win this week.
Manchester United have been scoring freely against Hull City at home. Over 2.5 goals seem likely.
Hull City have been very poor in terms of goalscoring, on the road. Get Manchester United to keep a clean sheet here.
Manchester United vs Hull City Prediction
Manchester United are clearly the better side here and should be able to grind out a win without any difficulties.
The away side are lacking in form and confidence right now. Hull City are simply out of their depth and will struggle to replicate their performance against Manchester United in the cup last week.
A home win seems certain here.
Manchester United 3-0 Hull City