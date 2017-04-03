Manchester United vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info

Manchester United vs Everton Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview and Live Stream Info ahead of this week’s Premier League fixture.
Manchester United vs Everton
English Premier League 2016/17
4th April, 20:00 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester United vs Everton live on BT Sport 1
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League this weekend and the Red Devils will be looking to get back to winning ways.
Jose Mourinho’s men were held at home against West Brom last week and they cannot afford to drop more points at this stage of the season. Manchester United are already trailing Liverpool and City in the top four race.
Mata, Smalling, Jones and Pogba and Wilson are ruled out with injuries here.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Blind; Herrera, Carrick; Martial, Mkhitaryan, Lingard; Ibrahimovic
Everton Team News & Preview
Everton suffered yet another defeat against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last week and the Blues will be determined to bounce back.
Koeman’s men have been in good form apart from the match against Liverpool. They are unbeaten in four of their last six Premier League games.
Funes Mori, Coleman, Schneiderlin, McCarthy, Besic and Coleman are ruled out for the trip to Old Trafford.
Predicted Everton Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Robles; Holgate, Williams, Jagielka, Baines; Gueye, Barry, Davies; Barkley, Lukaku, Calvert-Lewin
Manchester United vs Everton Key Stats
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 19 matches in the Premier League.
Manchester United are undefeated in 18 of their last 19 home matches against Everton in all competitions.
Manchester United vs Everton Betting Tips
Manchester United have an outstanding record against Everton at home. Bet on the Red Devils to win at 6/1 with 888 Sport.
Everton have done well in the Premier League recently and are more than capable of pulling off an upset here. Bet on the Blues to win at 20/1 with 888 Sport.
Manchester United vs Everton Prediction
Manchester United are firm favourites to win here. The Toffees are plagued with injuries right now and the return of Zlatan will be a massive boost for the home side.
The Red Devils are formidable at home and should be able to secure the three points with ease.
Manchester United 2-0 Everton