Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Betting Tips, Preview & Live Stream Info ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixture.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2016/17
21st May, 15:00 pm BST
Old Trafford, Manchester
Live Stream: Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live on NBC Sports (US)
Manchester United Team News & Preview
Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend and Jose Mourinho is likely to give the younger players a chance here.
The Red Devils cannot finish in the top four anymore and will be preparing for the Europa League final next week. Manchester United are winless in five Premier League matches and they will be hoping to end the season with a win in front of their own fans.
Shaw, Rojo, Ibrahimovic, Young and Fosu-Mensah are injured right now. Fellaini and Bailly are expected to shake off their knocks and feature on Sunday.
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Jones, Darmian; Herrera, Tuanzebe; Martial, Mkhitaryan, Lingard; Rooney
Crystal Palace Team News & Preview
The Eagles have secured Premier League status for another season and have nothing to play for anymore.
However, with United likely to focus on the Europa League now this would be a great chance for the away side to end their season on a high with a win at Old Trafford.
Wickham, Sakho and Souare are ruled out for the away side.
Predicted Crystal Palace Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Hennessey; Ward, Tomkins, Kelly, Schlupp; McArthur, Milivojevic; Zaha, Puncheon, Townsend; Benteke
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Key Stats
Manchester United are undefeated in their last 16 home matches in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace have failed to win their last 6 matches against Manchester United in all competitions.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Manchester United’s last 8 home games in the Premier League.
Manchester United have been hard to beat at Old Trafford this season. Bet on the Red Devils to win or draw.
Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Manchester United will look to finish their season with a win and Palace’s poor form might just help them clinch a win here. The away side have lost three of their last four in the League and are lacking in motivation right now.
The home side have drawn quite a few matches this season and will be under pressure to deliver in front of the home fans for one last time this season.
Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace