Blog Competitions English Premier League Manchester United vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

25 February, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Manchester United

Manchester United host Chelsea on Sunday with both sides aiming to boost their hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League.

United manager Jose Mourinho masterminded a 2-0 win last season and another victory over his former club would move them back up to second in the table.

Chelsea beat United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge back in November and Mourinho will be desperate for revenge this afternoon.

Liverpool’s victory over West Ham United on Saturday saw them leapfrog United in the standings and moved them four points clear of Chelsea.

Midfielder Paul Pogba has been restored to United’s starting XI in what looks like a 4-3-3 formation for the home side.

Chelsea start with Alvaro Morata up front. Olivier Giroud is on the bench.

United are priced at 7/5 to win the game with Chelsea on offer at 21/10. The draw is available at 11/5.

Confirmed starting line-ups

Robert Snodgrass trolls Sheffield Wednesday fans on Twitter
Man City and Man Utd still tracking Brazil star Neymar
We are conducting a 2018 World Cup survey - it takes less than 5 minutes to fill, and all submissions are entered into a random draw for a £100 Amazon gift card. Interested? Take the survey now.

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).